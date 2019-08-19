HAWLEY LAKE REGION - Friday, August 23 marks the start of two popular traditions on either end of Lake Wallenpauapck. A separate story describes the 102nd edition of the GDS Fair in Newfoundland. For the 10th year, Wally Lake Fest bursts forth with a end-of-summer celebration, centered in and around downtown Hawley and the north end of Lake Wallenpaupack. Some activities are located down either side of Lake Wallenpaupack, and in nearby White Mills.

Wally Lake Fest was started by Downtown Hawley Partnership (DHP) which continues to host the festival, partnering with the Chamber of the Northern Poconos, Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau, and the sponsorship of many local businesses.

The full schedule of Wally Lake Fest may be found in their printed brochure and at www.wallylakefest.com. You may contact the Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center at 570-226-2141 for information.

On Saturday, the Stourbridge Line is running two trains celebrating Wally Lake Fest. Depart from Honesdale at 10 a.m. for the Hawley Station; enjoy the festival and return at 3:30 p.m. Another train departs from Hawley Station for a scenic 1-1/2 hour ride to Lackawaxen and back to Hawley. Contact the Stourbridge Line for more information.

To help people get around the festival without having to find multiple parking places, ride the shuttle. The Red Shuttle stops at the Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center, the Wallenpaupack Area High School and the Wallenpaupack Area Middle School. The shuttle runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Blue Shuttle stops at the Wallenpaupack Area High School, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, the Hawley Silk Mill and downtown Hawley, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Park at the High School, Middle School or the Visitors Center for free.

Just some of the events at Wally Lake Fest include:

Friday-

Scenic Boat Tours, live music at various restaurants; a play, Jack of Diamonds at the Ritz.

Saturday-

Kayak and paddle board demos at the Lake; boat rentals; Wallypalooza floating dock, with a variety of bands playing off shore from the Tafton Dike and Palmyra Public Beach area; Boat, Watercraft & Outdoor Show at the High School; music in downtown Hawley and at Silver Birches; Artisan Craft Fair at the Hawley Silk Mill; glass engaging at Dorflinger Glass Museum.

Sunday-

Sailboat Regatta, viewed from Tafton Dike; Boat, Watercraft & Outdoor Show at the High School; music and BBQ at Glass-Wine.Bar.Kitchen.

See the brochure on online schedule for the full list of events.



