NEWFOUNDLAND - The 102nd Greene-Dreyer-Sterling (GDS) Fair returns this Friday afternoon, August 23 and runs through Sunday, September 1. Among the highlights of this small country fair, big on fair tradition, are cowboy shows and a rodeo.

Reece Ranch Rodeo is planned Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m., in the arena.

The Corning, NY- based rodeo features bull riding, “muttin bustin” and barrel racing, as listed on their Facebook page. They also have clowns.

“The Reese Ranch was originally built to help out beginners interested in rodeo activities,” their website states. “We have always strived to make participants feel comfortable and help them learn from the ground up in all types of rodeo events ranging from bulls to horses. We do our best at keeping all riders safe but one has to remember that rodeo events are some of the most dangerous sports on Earth.”

It has been a few years since GDS Fair hosted a rodeo. Fair President Lynn Klingerman said that there are many requests to bring one back; this si the first time they have had Reese Rodeo.

Cowboy Larry & Brave Beth Show is presented multiple times at the Entertainment Pavilion. They bring a “Wild, Wild West Show” with trick roping, bull whips, gun spinning, trick shooting, knife and tomahawk throwing.

Going over the schedule, evidence abounds that GDS Fair holds fast to its roots, traditions and values. What keeps people coming back? “We’re a nice, small country fair,” Klingerman said. “And the agriculture behind it.”

She said they begin planning the next year’s fair as soon as a fair os over; work on the fairgrounds begins “as soon as the snow leaves.” Many of their volunteers are multigenerational, their parents and grandparents having served the interests of the GDS Fair. Carroll Krauter had been a Fair Director over 70 years.

Some of their vendors have very long standing. Vendor Ralph Marchione has been running his food stand at the fair for over 45 years.

While they have numerous long-time favorites among the entertainers, such and the Big Tiny Young Show, each year they introduce new acts, such as Rob the Juggler.

Big Tiny Young Show features County, Gospel and a variety of poplar favorite music.

GDS Fair is famous for its contests. Among them are the Baby Pageant, Dog Show, Frog Jumping Contest and Pie Easting Contest.

Then there’s the really, really long ice cream sundae, which is divided up an given away.

The fairgrounds are located in downtown Newfoundland behind the South Elementary School, off Route 191/507. Free parking is found across the street in Carlton Drake Memorial Park.

The Pay One Price ticket costs $8.00. They also gave a Week Pass ($30- admission and most shows) and a Mesa Pass ($60- admission, rides and most shows). Reece Ranch Rodeo on Friday, August 30, carries a $15 extra charge. The Demolition Derby on Sunday, August 31 carries an extra $8 charge.

Here is the daily schedule for 2019, with information taken from the GDS Fair brochure posted on their Facebook page.



Opening Day, Friday, Aug. 23

2 p.m. Gates open.

4 p.m. Exhibit halls open.

5 p.m. Rides open; car show in the arena.

6 p.m. Opening ceremonies.

7 p.m. Callie Gelderman entertains.



Saturday, Aug. 24

11 a.m. Gates open.

12 p.m. Rides begin. Garden Tractor Pull (arena). Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.

2 p.m. Bluegrass Duo. Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.

3 p.m. Fair Royalty Contest.

4 p.m. Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.

5 p.m. Bluegrass Duo.

6 p.m. Touch a Truck (arena). Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.



Sunday, Aug. 25

Senior Day -pay $4 with ID (age 65 and up)

11 a.m. Gates, Barn, Exhibit Halls open. Antique Tractor Pull (arena).

12 p,m, Rides begin. Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.

2 p.m. Glen E. Miller, “The Big One Man Band.” Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.

3 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show. Swine Show. Cowboy Mounted Shooting (arena).

4 p.m. Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.

5 p.m. Glen E. Miller, “The Big One Man Band.”

6 p.m. Magnetic Attraction. Cowboy Mounted Shooting (arena).

7 p.m. Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver. Magnetic Attraction.



Monday, Aug. 26

Military Day -pay $4 with ID

2 p.m. Gates and rides open.

2 p.m. The Magic of Damian. Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.

3 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show. The Magic of Damian.

4 p.m. Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.

5 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.

6 p.m. 4-H Youth & Open Sheep & Goat Show. The Magic of Damian. Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.

7 p.m. Close Encounters with Birds of Prey by Delaware Raptor Center.

7 p.m. Monster Truck (arena).

8 p.m. Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.

9 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.



Tuesday, Aug. 27

2 p.m. Gates and rides open. Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.

3 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.

4 p.m. Ice Cream Sundae Giveaway. The Magic of Damian.

5 p.m. Essay Contest Winners Presentation. Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.

6 p.m. 4-H Youth & Open Beef Show. The Magic of Damian.

7 p.,m. Firemen’s Competition. Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.

8 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.

9 p.m. Jennifer Black, Chainsaw Carver.



Wednesday, Aug. 28

Senior Day -pay $4 with ID (age 65 and up)

2 p.m. Gates and rides open. The Magic of Damian.

3 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.

4 p.m. The Magic of Damian.

5 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.

6 p.m. Cow Flop Bingo (arena). The Magic of Damian.

7 p.m. Western Wayne High School Marching Band.

8 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.



Thursday, Aug. 29

2 p.m. Gates and rides open.

3 and 5 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.

6 p.m. Pie Eating Contest. Barn Animal Dress Up.

7 p.m. Diesel Truck Pull (arena). Wallenpaupack Area High School Marching Band. Close Encounters with Birds of Prey by Delaware Raptor Center.

8 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.



Friday, Aug. 30

11 a.m. Gates open. Open Dairy Show.

12 p.m. Rides open.

1 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.

2 p.m. Tierney Joyce.

3 p.m. Rob the Juggler. Team Milling Competition.

4 p.m. Tierney Joyce.

5 p.m. Rob the Juggler.

6 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.

7 p.m. Reece Ranch Rodeo (arena- $15 extra charge).

8 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.



Saturday, Aug. 31

11 a.m. Gates open.

12 p.m. Rides open. Big Tiny Young Show.

1 p.m. Livestock Auction. Cowboy Larry & Brave Beth Show.

2:30 p.m. Baby pageant.

4 p.m. Turkey calling contest.

5 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.

6 p.m. Demolition Derby (arena - $8 extra charge). Cowboy Larry & Brave Beth Show.

7 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.



Sunday, Sept. 1

9 a.m. Gates open. Farm Tractor Pull (arena).

12 p.m. Rides open. Big Tiny Young Show.

1 p.m. Dog Show. Cowboy Larry & Brave Beth Show.

2 p.m. Frog Jumping Contest.

3 p.m. Big Tiny Young Show.

4 p.m. Cowboy Larry & Brave Beth Show.

5 p.m. Jumpstart Duo. Gas/Semi Pull (arena).

For more information see www.gdsfair.com and their Facebook page.







