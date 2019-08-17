Middletown, PA – Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $169,169,698 million in prizes during July, including one top prize worth $1 million claimed by a player in Bucks County.

Additionally, congratulations to Pantry Food Mart, 102 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills, which receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during July included:

Four prizes of $300,000; Three prizes of $250,000; and Fourteen prizes of $100,000.

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.

Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.

The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, is stated across all tickets produced in a game, not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds toprograms that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $30 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

