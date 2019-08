TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, Pa. — Military Retiree Appreciation Day, an annual event here, will be held Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. Hundreds of military retirees and family members are expected to attend.

The event, hosted by the depot’s Retirement Services Office, features guest speakers, including depot commander Col. John McDonald and Terry Goodyear, Tricare representative.

Vendors will also participate to answer questions on military retiree benefits and a variety of other topics.