The Salvation Army Ladore Camp and Conference Center is honored to welcome Majors Leonard and Karen Boynton as the new administrators.

Our previous administrators, Majors Glenn and Bonnie Snyder retired this spring after 43 years of service in various locations. The Boyntons come to us from their most recent appoint in Ohio. They have served as officers for 41 years and both have degrees in business management. They have served as Corps Officers (pastors) in multi locations throughout the northeastern states.

They are the proud parents of 3 sons and the exceptionally proud grandparents of a lovely and exceptional granddaughter.

They look forward to making your stay, event and experience at Ladore an enjoyable one.