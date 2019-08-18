Recently, during worship time at Cold Spring Chapel, Sybella Truxell, along with her mother Ashley Kellam, and her grandparents, Ron and Heather Myers, were dedicated to life in Christ by Pastors Mary Bryant and Donna Corter.

"A parent/child dedication is a joy not just for the pastor but for the congregation as well. God has accepted by this commitment, and these good people as His own for all time," said Pastor Mary.

As a gift to the congregation for the support and love they were promised, Sybella's family treated the congregation to a beautiful cake made in honor of Sybella's dedication.