MILFORD, Pa. – Robert Pierce, who previous served as a real estate agent in the Milford office of Davis R. Chant Realtors from 2002 until 2010, is re-joining the office.

Pierce has lived in Pike County for more than 20 years and has 10 years of commercial and residential real estate experience. In addition, he worked for seven years in commercial project management in New York City, Long Island and Connecticut.

“We are thrilled to have Bob back with us again. He brings a solid understanding of residential and commercial real estate as well as a high level of technological knowledge,” said Davis R. Chant, chairman of the board.

Pierce also served as past president of the Pike County Builders Association and as chairman of the Pike County Industrial Development Association.

He has paralegal training, is OSHA 30 certified, and his background includes broadcasting, information technology and architectural work.

He lives in Hawley with his wife.

