The Old Time Fiddlers are hosting the award winning bluegrass band “Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper” in a free concert at the Honesdale High School Performing Arts Center, 459 Terrace St. Honesdale, PA, on August 24, at 7:30pm. Doors will open at 7:00pm.

The Old Time Fiddlers started their musical journey in the spring of 1979 performing their first show at the Beach Lake Community Center. Since that time they have performed hundreds of shows with the goal of promoting traditional music and dance in the area.

To help celebrate this anniversary they are bringing in 5-time bluegrass instrumental group of the year “Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper”, featuring 11-time Fiddle Player of the Year, Michael Cleveland.

Michael, a 2018 Grammy nominee, started his musical career at the age of 4. He heard someone playing Orange Blossom Special and told his first teacher that he wanted to play that tune, and bluegrass music. Reluctant as they were, his teachers quickly found reason to his rhyme, helping him progress to the point when, at age 9, Michael was invited to sit in with the legendary Bill Monroe, at the Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival. Soon after, he brought his virtuosic style to the Grand Ole Opry as a guest of Allison Kraus. His blistering prowess and technical fluency have since made him a sought-after musician, leading to performances with Vince Gill, Marty Stuart, Tim O’Brien and J.D. Crowe.

In 2006, Michael found the right vehicle for his musical vision when he formed his current band. Together with Flamekeeper members Josh Richards (guitar), Nathan Livers (mandolin), Jasiah Shrode (banjo) and Tyler Griffith (bass), Cleveland makes his way around the country performing at festivals, clubs, and performing arts centers, delighting audiences, leaving them with jaws dropped open in complete amazement. “It’s wicked to see how much music he pulls out of a bow,” says Vince Gill. “He’s untouchable”.

As a way of showing our appreciation to our friends and fans, The Old Time Fiddlers are making this a free concert. Michael is also giving a free fiddle workshop at 2pm in the Central United Methodist Church, 205 11th Street, Honesdale PA. It will be held in the Wesley Room.