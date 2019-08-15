BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Blooming Grove have charged six men with patronizing a prostitute and four women with prostitution, among other charges, after an investigation into the Amystika Spa identified "...identified several individuals working at the spa whom agreed to perform sex acts in exchange for money."

The males charged during the search warrant were Glenn Khoury, Jason Edson, John Bowker, and Randy Maiella. Andrew Ford and Justin Alunni were also charged with patronizing prostitutes under other circumstances.

The investigation further revealed that both Lori Possinger and Patrice Clinton assisted with deactivating several Twitter accounts associated with the spa and removed physical evidence from inside the Spa during this investigation.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.