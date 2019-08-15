REGION — An investigation led by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Blooming Grove resulted in charges filed along with arrests.

According to the release, in May 2019 the PSP Troop R Vice Unit began investigating the Amystika Spa, 658 Route 739 in Blooming Grove Township.

During the course of the investigation, “...Troopers identified several individuals working at the spa (who) agreed to perform sex acts in exchange for money.”

The owner of the spa, identified as Lori Possinger, 47, along with spa manager Patrice Clinton, 36, “...both engaged in sexual activity as a business.”

The release further states Rachel Moore, 34, and Leslie Garrera, 29, “...were also workers at the spa and engaged in sexual activity as a business.”

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant of the spa on June 18 that was conducted by the Vice Unit, PSP Blooming Grove and the Pike County District Attorney's Office.

While performing the search, “...Troopers initiated an undercover operation in order to identify those who would engage in the illegal patronization of prostitutes...”

The report adds that “...several males were charged when they patronized female undercover Troopers in exchange for sex acts.”

Police found “...that both...Possinger and ...Clinton assisted with deactivating several Twitter accounts associated with the spa and removed physical evidence from the spa during this investigation.”

The following have been charged as a result of this investigation. Misdemeanor charges are indicted by (M) and felonies are indicated by (F).

The accused appear in alphabetical order:

• Justin Alunni, 33, of Eynon, is charged with patronizing a prostitute (M). A summons has been issued.

• John Bowker, 75, of Newton, NJ for patronizing a prostitute (M) and indecent assault (M). A summons has been issued.

• Patrice Clinton, 36, of Lake Ariel, is charged with promoting prostitution (F), conspiracy to promote prostitution (F), prostitution (M), and tampering with physical evidence (M). An arrest warrant has been issued for Clinton.

• Jason Edson, 41, of Mahwah, NJ, is charged with patronizing a prostitute (M).

• Andrew Ford, 27, of Jermyn, is charged with patronizing a prostitute (M).

• Leslie Garrera, of Hawley, is charged with prostitution (M).

• Glenn Khoury, 57, of Covington Twp., is charged with patronizing a prostitute (M).

• Randy Maiella, 57, of Ledgedale, NJ, is charged with patronizing a prostitute (M).

• Rachel Moore, of Saylorsburg, is charged with prostitution (M).

•Lori Robyn Possinger, 47, of Stroudsburg, is charged with promoting prostitution (F), conspiracy to promote prostitution (F), prostitution (M), and tampering with phsycial evidence (M). Possinger was arraigned and posted the set $10,000 bail.

Summons for Alunni, Bowker, Edson, Ford, Garrera, Khoury, Maiella and Moore have been issued.