Disney Institute is bringing its renowned professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence, to our region on Thursday, October 12, 2019.

Sponsored by The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, the one-day event will help area professionals begin to understand the power of leadership values, discover how customer loyalty can be established, and gain insight into how organizational culture is strengthened.

Participants gain an awareness of the systems and processes that can make exceptional customer service achievable and learn how to integrate personal creativity and organizational processes to support continuous improvement within their organization.

This day of Disney Institute training uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.

For more information, including event costs, visit www.scrantonchamber.com or call (570) 342-7711.

About Disney Institute

As the trusted, authoritative voice on the Disney approach to customer experience, Disney Institute uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide. For nearly three decades, Disney Institute has helped professionals discover ways to positively impact their organizations and the customer they serve through immersion in leadership, service and employee engagement. Unique to Disney Institute is the opportunity to go behind the scenes in a “living laboratory” to observe firsthand how Disney methodologies are operationalized and how they can be adapted and applied to any work environment. To learn more, visit www.disneyinstitute.com or call (321) 939-4600.

About The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization that works to improve the area’s economic environment and quality of life by providing programs and services which stimulate economic growth, promote business prosperity and nurture educational opportunities. For more information about the Chamber, visitwww.scrantonchamber.com.