HONESDALE—The Honesdale Borough Police Department (HPD) is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in an act of vandalism at the Park Street Complex.

On March 28, HPD responded to a call for damage done to electrical units on the Park Street Complex roof.

An HPD release states video surveillance observed two males in the area around 12:20 a.m., who accessed the roof via a ladder placed on the building's rear, adjacent to the Lackawaxen River.

“At 1:46 a.m., the males walk across the foot bridge in the Wayne Memorial Hospital parking lot and at 1:52 a.m., the males run back across the foot bridge and towards West St,” states the release.

One individual wore a green hoodie and blue jeans and the other wore a yellow, tie-dyed hoodie with black pants.

The surveillance footage is available in its entirety on the Honesdale Borough Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two males in question is asked to contact HPD at 570-253-1900 or email Lt. Langman at rlangman@honesdalepd.com.

—Information from a release was used in this story.