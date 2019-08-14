There was a light breeze with the smell of barbecue in the air when the Wayne County 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale began on Saturday, August 10, at the Wayne County Fair in Honesdale, PA. The Sale tallied $395,185.90 in support of local 4-H and FFA members. This year’s Wayne County 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale saw 341 market steers, hogs, lambs, goats, and pens of market meat rabbits cross the auction block. The resale of “buy-backs” insured scholarships for the coming year with a $28,781.90 jump start toward next year’s fund.

Prior to the sale, Karl Eisenhauer of the Wayne County Farm Bureau presented a plaque to 4-H Coordinator Jessica Scull to commemorate 4-H’s 100th year in the county. Auctioneer Ralph Brenneman, who passed this past year, was remembered for his contribution of time and energy to the Sale.

Auctioneer Wayne Weaver, who has started the Sale since its beginning years and who always “talked up” the kids and families, was thanked for his dedication every year and was missed this year due to illness.

Twenty 4-H and FFA Livestock Scholarship recipients who will seek higher education or enter agribusiness in the coming year were introduced. Scholarships in the amount of $1,900 each were awarded to Daniel Bryant, Samantha Collins, Lily Fries, Hannah Fryzel, Daniel Grant, Amy Guadagno, Mitchell Herzog, Megan Keating, Peter Keating, Ksxenia McElroy, Brianna Metschulat, Alex Morea, Katie Nebzydoski, Kaitlin Price, Brooke Rutledge, Rose Sheard, Cody Smith, Kayla Taninies, Paige Vennie, and Brianna Weist.

The scholarship program became a part of the Junior Livestock Sale in 1998, and since that time 348 scholarships have been awarded totaling $451,633.00.

Scholarship funds have grown in past years, mainly as a result of “buy backs,” when animals are purchased at the auction, then donated back for resale to benefit the scholarship fund.

Direct donations to memorialize a death or milestone occasion are also a means of adding to the Scholarship Fund. Contributions and memorials can be directed to the Wayne County Junior 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale in care of Rosalind Williams, Secretary and Scholarship Fund Manager, 409 Stock Farm Road, Lake Ariel, PA, 18436.

The first animal offered for sale was Paige Fiume’s 290 lb. Grand Champion Market Hog. Paige is a member of the Tri-Gal 4-H Club. Wayne County Fair President Roger Dirlam of Dirlam Lumber successfully bid the hog to $25.00/lb. Dirlam initiated the wave of donations for the Scholarship Fund by returning this champion for resale for the fund.

The 260 lb. Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog was sold by Rozlyn Maciejewski of Milanville. She is a member of the Calkins Ag 4-H Club. The winning bid of $10.50/lb. was placed by Top Notch Distributors.

The 118 lb. Grand Champion Market Lamb was raised by Rachel Olver of Beach Lake. Rachel is a member of Calkins Ag 4-H Club. Wagner Masonry bid this champion to $32.00/lb.

Emma Olver of Beach Lake raised the 120 lb. Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb. Emma is a member of the Calkins Ag 4-H Club. Dean Logging bought this animal for $15.00/lb.

Emma Olver, Beach Lake, exhibited the 74 lb. Grand Champion Market Meat Goat. Emma is a member of the Calkins Ag 4-H Club. Sullivan Structures placed the winning bid of $40.00/lb. for this champion.

Reserve Grand Champion honors for market meat goats went to Abigail Robson, Honesdale, with her 97 lb. market goat. Abigail is a member of the Cherry Ridge 4-H Club. Wayne Bank bid this champion to $21.00/lb.

Matthew Stone’s 1325 lb. Grand Champion Market Steer was purchased by Grimm Construction, Inc, Waymart, for $3.50/lb. Matthew is a member of the Achievers 4-H Club.

Mason Wasman, Honesdale, exhibited the 1,240 lb. Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer. The steer was successfully bid to $2.75/lb. by Andy Korb of A & A Excavating. Mason is a member of the Cherry Ridge 4-H Club.

Two pens of market meat rabbits were also sold at auction. Carter Kennedy, Honesdale, sold his Grand Champion pen to Horse and Hound Integrative Animal LLC for $400. Carter is a member of the Cherry Ridge 4-H Club. Mackenzie Weist, Waymart, sold her Reserve Grand Champion Market Meat Rabbits to Dr. Jayne Kubat and Mary Kubat for $250. Mackenzie is a member of the Pleasant Mount Go-Getters 4-H Club.

Waymart Milling Company and Delaware Valley Farm and Garden outbid all other buyers at the sale, spending over $20,000 each. Next in line were Pioneer Construction with over $18,000 in bids and Grimm Construction with nearly $16,000.

A barbecue was served to buyers, 4-H and FFA members, and their families during the sale. Volunteer auctioneers who worked through six hours of selling were: John Krehel, Tim Madden, Matt Madden, Brian Non, John Regan, and John Wetmore.