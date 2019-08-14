HAWLEY - Heather Genzlinger and Sue Currier brought an update at the Hawley Parks & Recreation Commission meeting, July 30, on Riverside Dog Park, planned in Riverside Park.

HAWLEY - Heather Genzlinger and Sue Currier brought an update at the Hawley Parks & Recreation Commission meeting, July 30, on Riverside Dog Park, planned in Riverside Park.

The 280 by 130 foot area (nearly on acre) is proposed between the Glass Row ball field and the parking area, sandwiched between the railroad tracks and the flood levee.

There will be a five foot chain link fence on the perimeter, and a fenced inner section to allow smaller dogs- approximately 25 pounds and less- to run loose. An exterior gate will first lead to a foyer with inner gates to either the “Small Dog Area” or the larger area designated for all dogs. Benches made with blue stone are planned.

There will be no buildings nor trees, to comply with the flood plain requirements of the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). An open pavilion with a shade is allowed, to provide shade. This overlaps the two park sections.

Gravel walkways hug the inside perimeter of the fences.

Genzlinger said that she has the approval given from a DEP contact documented; there has since been a personnel change at DEP, and Genzlinger said she hopes to hear back soon from the new DEP contact.

She said she’d like to be able to be ready to start the work on the dog park in September.

Questions she has about waivers and liability should be submitted in advance of the August Council meeting, Chairman P.J. Dougherty advised, so that the borough solicitor has a chance to review them.

A basic set of dog park usage rules has also been devised. Parks & Rec member Mike Dougherty suggested that the dog park developers should apply for a sign permit so it can be on file, although the fee could be waived. It was noted that the dog park, after all, will be on borough-owned land.

The borough will provide maintenance; gates for the riding mower have been provided.

Lake Region Dock Foundation has been assisting with fundraising for the dog park. Concrete pavers at the gated entrance can be sponsored and personalized with engravings.

For more information about the dog park planned in Hawley, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/riversidedogpark19/

https://www.lrcdf.org/riverside-dog-park .



Dreher Twp. park



Also attending the Parks & Rec meeting were two men from Dreher Township asking general information on how a Parks & Recreation Commission functions, with the hopes to encourage more public use of the Carlton Drake Memorial Park in Newfoundland.

Although lacking a quorum that evening, Chairman P.J. Dougherty, Mike Dougherty and Joseph Faubel went ahead with hearing the presentations brought before the Park & Rec board.

[Discussion about placement of walking trail signs was reported separately.]

Hawley Parks & Rec meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue.





