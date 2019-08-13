Middletown, PA – The Pennsylvania Lottery and officials with Powerball® today announced the debut of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest Second-Chance Drawing. The second-chance drawing offers Lottery players in Pennsylvania the opportunity to win a VIP trip to celebrate New Year’s Eve in New York City and win $1 million.

Starting today, Pennsylvania Lottery players may enter any winning or non-winning draw game tickets in the second-chance drawing for the chance to win the VIP trip.

The Pennsylvania Lottery’s draw games include PICK 2, 3, 4 or 5, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life®, Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Keno. The second-chance drawing will run through September 26, 2019. The winners of the VIP trip to New York will be announced in October.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery is excited to partner with Powerball to give our players a chance to win a VIP trip to New York City plus a chance to be the first Powerball millionaire of the year,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

“We wish all of our players luck and, as with all Lottery games, we urge players to play responsibly and always within their means.” The Pennsylvania Lottery will send a total of 25 winners and their guests to New York. Those lucky winners will be part of an exclusive party in Times Square where ABC will broadcast Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

A special drawing for the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year will occur on January 1, 2020, just after midnight, during ABC’s live broadcast. All 25 winners from Pennsylvania will be entered into that drawing for a chance to win $1 million.

Of the 25 winners that the Pennsylvania Lottery will send to New York, 20 players will come from the second-chance drawing.

The other five will come from a PA iLottery promotion, launching later this summer.

The following are entry details for second-chance drawing qualifying tickets:

• Any winning or non-winning PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life®, Powerball® and Mega Millions® draw game tickets, plus Keno. (Excludes Fast Play, Millionaire Raffle and Xpress Sports games.)

• One entry per $0.50 in purchase price (example: a $2 Powerball ticket would yield four entries).

• Players submit qualifying ticket information at palottery.com or via the PA Lottery’s Official Mobile App. The Pennsylvania Lottery is one of 25 lotteries to participate in the First Powerball Millionaire of the YearSM promotion.

Entry dates and requirements vary by participating lottery. More than 300 winners from those jurisdictions will head to New York City in late December to enjoy a once-ina-lifetime trip experience, including a theater performance and a holiday cruise on the Hudson River with dinner and entertainment.

The experience also includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and an exclusive New Year's Eve gala, featuring live entertainment and prime location for the Times Square ball drop.

One lucky trip winner will be randomly drawn to win $1 million and become the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year. For more information on the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year promotion, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $30 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club to play online or enter for second chances to win. Install our Official Mobile App, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

Use the hashtag #palottery to share your messages with us. ABOUT dick clark productions dick clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and the “Streamy Awards.”

Weekly television programming includes "So You Think You Can Dance" from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world's most unique and extensive entertainment archive libraries with over 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is a division of Valence Media, a diversified media company with divisions and strategic investments in premium television, wide release film, specialty film, live events and digital media. For additional information, visit www.dickclark.com.

ABOUT POWERBALL

It’s America’s Game! Since 1992, Powerball® has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising nearly $22 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. Powerball set a world record jackpot of $1.586 billion in January 2016. The record prize was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. For more information, visit www.powerball.com.