WAYNE COUNTY—Three volunteer fire companies in Wayne County received grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to help combat wildfires.

Honesdale Fire Department Hose Company No. 1 and the Seelyville Fire company each received $10,000, and the Northern Wayne Volunteer Fire Company received $400 as part of over $617,000 issued in 132 grants across the Commonwealth.

According to a DCNR press release, wildfires “...remain one of the most critical environmental issues affecting the U.S.” with nine out of ten wildfires caused by humans.

The grants were announced last Thursday during a 75th Birthday celebration for Smokey Bear whose presence since 1944 has helped educated Americans about the dangers of wildfires and brushfires and how best to prevent them.

In 75 years, the average number of acres burned annually by wildfires had decreased from 22 million in 1944 to 6.7 million today, states a DCNR release.

“Smokey has been a friend and ally to firefighters throughout the nation, and an icon to park-goers young and old,” State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said in a release. “Though the increased threat of wildfires is relatively new, Smokey’s message of responsibility and self-awareness has proven to be timeless. Prevention will always be the most effective tool we have at our disposal to fight wildfires.”

According to DCNR, Pennsylvania is at its greatest risk of wildfire during spring and autumn.

These times of year meet wildfire conditions by being typically drier than other times of year with lower relative humidity.

Especially in autumn, as plants begin to recede, leaving dry leaves and other brush behind, the risk of a stray spark from a campfire or other ignition source is great.

DCNR notes the leading cause of wildfires in Pennsylvania is debris burning.

While burning trash or yard waste, a stray spark can land on dried leaves or grass and ignite an unintended fire which can spread through fallen leaves and dried brush in woodland areas.

Reducing the risk

To best reduce the risk of wildfire from debris burning, SmokeyBear.com recommends burning in a spot surrounded on all sides by ten feet of gravel or dirt with vertical clearance at least three times the height of the pile being burnt.

Keep a water source on hand and saturate the area around the fire.

Don't burn on dry or windy days.

The burn pile should be kept small and slowly added to as it burns down.

One should stay with a fire until it is completely extinguished.

When finished burning, saturate the ashes with water, turn them over and saturate them again. One should inspect the area regularly over the next few days to make sure the fire is completely out.

If one uses a burn barrel, it should be entirely made of metal and contain at least three, evenly spaced, three-inch vents and a metal top screen.

Always check local ordinances and acquire any necessary permits before burning.

To prevent errant sparks from igniting the area around one's home, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends homeowners keep leaves and other debris clear from their gutters, porch and deck.

Grass clippings and other dead vegetation should be cleared away from one's house out to at least ten feet.

Keeping one's lawn well hydrated and maintained, and clipping nearby trees so their lowest branches are between six and ten feet off the ground, can also help.

Campfires

Wildfires can also spark from campfires if not properly attended.

To best avoid this, SmokeyBear.com suggests choosing a spot for a fire pit at least 15 feet away from flammable objects if no fire pit already exists and if the campground allows.

Fire pits should be about one foot deep and surrounded by rocks.

Keep a water source on hand and watch the fire while it burns. When finished, let it reduce all the way to ash before dumping water onto the cinders.

Keep adding water until the hissing stops and the materials are cool enough to touch.

If one does not have enough water on hand, throw dirt or sand into the ashes and mix it around.

No embers should be exposed and still smoldering.

More information about wildfires and other fire safety is available online at www.SmokeyBear.com, www.dcnr.pa.gov, and www.nfpa.org.

