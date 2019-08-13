CARBONDALE AREA ANNOUNCES OPENING ACTIVITIES

Mr. Robert Mehalick, Superintendent of the Carbondale Area School District, has released the scheduled activities for the opening of the 2019- 2020 school year.

All district faculty will report to the Carbondale Area Junior-Senior High School on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 8 a.m. A variety of meetings and inservices have been scheduled which will conclude at 3:00 p.m.

Students will report for classes on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. All students will report directly to their assigned homerooms.

The 2019-2020 time schedule for students is as follows:

Carbondale Area Elementary: Students Arrive – 7:45 a.m., Depart – 2:35 p.m.

Carbondale Area Jr-.Sr. High School Students Arrive – 7:55 a.m., Depart – 3:00 p.m.

Any parent with a child residing in the Carbondale Area School District who has not yet registered is reminded that student registration should be completed prior to the start of the school year. School offices are open from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily. Parents should bring health and immunization records to the school in order to register. No child can be admitted to school without the proper health records and proof of immunization in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations. The Carbondale Area School District currently has a Central Registration Office located in the High School. Please contact Mrs. Mary Carachilo at 1-844-330-2273, extension 1195 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to register your child.

Students are reminded to dress in accordance with the school uniform policy. All elementary students will receive a handbook on the first day of school. All High School students can view the handbook on the Carbondale Area website and parents are reminded to sign the confirmation page given to the students on the first day of school. Parents are encouraged to read the handbook and discuss the information with their child.

Carbondale Area Cafeteria will offer breakfast and lunch to all students at no cost in accordance with the Community Eligibility Program. All meals meet the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program

Guidelines. Ala carte items will be available for students to purchase in addition to their lunch if desired.

Bus schedules will be published in The Advantage as well as in the Carbondale News. Please visit our website at www.carbondalearea.org for information.