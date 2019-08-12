Dunmore – The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories can do so by subscribing to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4 Follow/like PennDOT on Twitter at 511PANortheast and Facebook at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Lackawanna County

From Monday, August 12 thru the morning of Wednesday, August 14 the Harrison Avenue Bridge in Scranton will be closed overnight so the contractor can complete the final paving on the approaches to the bridge. The closure will be from 7 PM until 6 AM with a detour posted. Ambulances that are inbound to the hospital will be permitted across the bridge during the paving, however all other motorists will need to follow posted detour



Short Term

SR 307-Morgan HWY-S Abington -Single Lane-Manual Patching-Monday, August 12, 2019-Friday, August 16, 2019-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 435-North Bound-Roaring Brook Twp.-Single Lane-U-drain installation-Monday08/12/19-Wednesday 08/14/2019-7:00 AM-3:00 PM

SR 435-South Bound-Dunmore Borough-Single Lane-Pipe Installation-Thursday 08/15/2019-Friday 08/16/2019-7:00 AM-3:00 PM

SR 590-Hamlin Rd.-Jefferson/Madison Twps.-slow moving operation -Mowing-Monday08/12/19-Wednesday 08/14/2019-7:00 AM-3:00 PM

SR 1037-Dundaff St-Dickson City-Single Lane-Brushing-Monday, August 12, 2019-Friday, August 16, 2019-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 2004-Reservoir Rd.-Madison Twp.-slow moving operation -Mowing-Thursday 08/15/2019-Friday 08/16/2019-7:00 AM-3:00 PM

SR 3011-Keyser Ave-Scranton-Shoulder-Mowing-Monday, August 12, 2019-Friday, August 16, 2019-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 4002-Farnham Rd.-Benton Twp.-Road Closed with Detour-Culvert Repairs-Monday 08/05/2019-Friday 08/09/2019-7:00 AM-3:00 PM

SR 4012-Waverly Rd-Glenburn TWP-Single Lane-Ditching-Monday, August 12, 2019-Friday, August 16, 2019-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 4017-Gravel pond rd.-Newton TWP-Single Lane-manual Patching-Monday, August 12, 2019-Friday, August 16, 2019-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Long Term

SR 307 Bridge over I-81 (Moosic St., Scranton)The project will resume on April 1, 2019 additional work will be needed and the project will now be completed by the fall of 2019.

SR 307 at Shady Lane, Rd, Lackawanna County, South Abington Township: The proposed project consists of the precast concrete box culvert extension of an existing arch culvert (over Summit Lake Creek) with cast-in-place concrete collar, precast wingwalls and precast end section. Other work includes roadway/ shoulder improvements, guiderail, installation of rock lined swales, slope stability, utility relocation, rock scour protection, concrete arch structure repair, temporary traffic control, temporary traffic signals, excavation, drainage, landscaping, E & S control measures, pavement markings and temporary excavation.

The temporary traffic signal will be in place starting on April 9. The project should be completed by October 2019.

SR 435 resurfacing project. The project starts at SR 380 and continue to Moscow. The project will resurface a total of 18.26 miles. The project started in May 2019 and should be completed October 2019.

SR 3022 Central Scranton Expressway, Scranton, PA. Retaining wall repair, Safety improvements and paving work on the Central Scranton Expressway. The project is excepted to be completed by fall of 2019. Please be advised that there will new traffic patterns on the Central Scranton Expressway. The inbound and outbound lanes are now on the opposite side of the expressway.