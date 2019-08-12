Getting new kicks for your kiddo has never been easier.

Nike announced Monday that it's launching a sneaker subscription service, TV station WHNS reports.

Members of the Nike Adventure Club can choose from around 100 different styles of shoes, opting to receive four, six or 12 pairs each year.

Four pairs will cost $20 per month. The price for six pairs is $30 per month. And if you want 12 pairs, be prepared to fork over $50 per month.

The service is targeting time-strapped parents of kids ages 2-10 who live in suburban and rural areas, WHNS says.

"We've discovered a huge pain point for parents around shopping for kids' shoes," Dave Cobban, general manager of the Nike Adventure Club, said. "This was a great opportunity to experiment with different solutions."

If the program is successful, Nike says it might roll out other subscriotion services, such as one aimed at runners.

To sign up, or for more information, visit nikeadventureclub.com.