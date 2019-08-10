The Wayne Highlands School District will begin its school year on Monday, August 26, 2019 for all students in grades Kindergarten through 12th. Homeroom assignments for each building will be published and will also be accessible at www.whsdkl2.com.

All students should be aware of their homeroom assignments before reporting to school on the first day.

The grade assignments for all buildings are as follows:

• Stourbridge Primary Center — Kindergarten through Grade 2

•Lakeside Elementary School — Grades 3 through 5

•Damascus Area School — Kindergarten through Grade 8

•Preston Area School — Kindergarten through Grade 8

•Wayne Highlands Middle School — Grades 6 through 8

• Honesdale High School — Grades 9 through 12

Upon arrival to school students should report to designated and assigned areas. The normal dismissal time for all buildings is 3:00 P.M.

All bus routes and pickup times for the 2019-2020 school year will be the same as for the 2018-2019 school year, except in cases where parents have been notified directly.

Important information for specific buildings is as follows:

• Stourbridge Primary Center — Registrations and medical examinations should be completed before August 1st. Kindergarten Parent/Student Orientation is scheduled for Friday, August 23, 2019.

Transportation information for Kindergarten students will be available at the time of orientation.

New Student Orientation is scheduled for Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM.

• Damascus Area School — Kindergarten Conferences are scheduled for Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

• Preston Area School — Kindergarten Parent/Student Orientation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

The school year for Hancock Central School will begin on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

• The District cafeterias will be in operation on the first day of school.

The prices for the school lunches will be as follows: Elementary students (K-5) $2.60, Secondary students (6-12) $2.85. Reduced price lunch is $.40. Extra milk will be $.60. An extra entrée will be $1.75.

Breakfast will be served on the first day of school. All cafeterias, K-12, will begin serving breakfast on Monday, August 26th. The price for school breakfast is $2.00 for grades K-12 and reduced priced breakfast is $.30.

Prepaying for school meals with cash or check (made payable to "WHSD Food Services") is recommended. This can be done in the mornings at each school or you may prepay online at www.schoolcafe.com.

If you pay for school meals on line, a small fee of $1.95 per transaction is assessed. Parents can monitor their student's cafeteria accounts at no charge using the webpage link above.

Please Note: Applications for free or reduced priced meals will be handed out in homeroom the first day of school. Families who think that they may be eligible for meal benefits are encouraged to apply. Families may also apply on-line at www.paschoolmeals.com.

If you received a letter from the Food Service Office saying your child(ren) is DIRECTLY CERTIFIED for free meals, you DO NOT need to fill out the application.

Enrollment forms for the Student Accident Insurance Program will be available on Wayne Highlands School District website or made available thru your student's school office.

The premium for school time with Extended Dental protection is $12.00 and the premium for twenty-four-hour Coverage with Extended Dental is $74.00.

Directions for paying the insurance premiums will be provided with the enrollment forms.