HONESDALE — Second Saturday returns to the Maple City Aug. 10 with a full lineup of community events.

Please visit the Second Saturday Honesdale Facebook page and posts for an interactive map and for any last-minute additions.

The current schedule includes:

• Art Exhibits at

Wayne County Arts Alliance Art-a-Pelago Galleries from 6 – 9 p.m.

Exhibits are located at DJ Harvey Agency, 815 Main St., will feature the art of /// / (aka Michael Visci)

• The Bodhi Tree, 214 6th Street, will feature the art of Mark Aubrey

Additional details can be found at http://waynecountyartsalliance.org

• The Great Wall of Honesdale - 2019 Edition is located at Main St & 4th St. and is always open.

• A Summer Solstice Dance Soiree will be presented by The Cooperage Project.

This event is FREE!

8-11pm. Doors at 7:30pm.

Adults Only (18+). IDs checked at the door.

Join us for an all out dance party on Saturday, August 10, as part of Second Saturday Honesdale.

Djs Sommer Santoro, Gary Moss and Master Alden will return to The Cooperage to spin their eclectic mix of funk, soul, rock n roll and more!

Gates to the pocket park open at 7:30pm where Here & Now will begin to pour their delicious beer along with yard games and music.

Move inside The Cooperage’s red doors for the dance party after 8pm. Dress to impress or dress as you wish; this event is all about having some fun with friends and soaking up the last weeks of summer.

This dance party is 18+. Thanks to support from the Villaume Foundation, we offer this event FREE.

• Train rides on the Stourbridge Line. For tickets and schedule, visit www.thestourbridgeline.net

• The Bethany Public Library, 8 Court St., Bethany, will host a Second Saturday Slow Jam from 4 – 8 p.m. Play along or listen to the music. All levels of acoustic musicians welcome, with a potluck during the break.

• Irving Cliff Brewery, 2 Chapel Street, will host a musical guest to be announced.

• The Twisted Rail, 505 Main St., will host a musical guest to be announced.

• Here & Now Brewing Company, 645 Main St., will host a musical guest to be announced.

• The Wayne County Historical Society, 810 Main St., is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.