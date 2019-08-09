Honesdale, PA – David Raven, President and CEO of The Honesdale National Bank, announced that Zackery Ortman has been promoted to HNB Mortgage Advisor in Lackawanna County.

In making the announcement, Raven stated, “We are excited to have Zack continue his career as part of the HNB team.” He continued, “His personality and ability to deliver personalized service will match HNB’s commitment to the community well.”

Ortman began his career at HNB as a Teller in Hamlin in April of 2018. Since joining HNB, he gained extensive visibility to all aspects of bank services with a concentrated interest in mortgages.

“I am excited to help homebuyers in Lackawanna County,” stated Ortman. “My goal is to simplify the mortgage process for our customers and ensure they have the right resource in place to make their house a home,” continued Ortman.

Ortman graduated from Western Wayne High School in 2015. Prior to joining HNB, he gained training and retail experience through national business entities.

He participates with HNB at local parades and is involved in the community as a leader at his church’s Vacation Bible School each summer.

Zack and his wife, Heather, reside in Lake Ariel, PA.

In his free time, Ortman enjoys photography, videography, drone photography and video, archery and rifle hunting, classic cars, hiking, and skeet shooting.

Ortman can be reached by calling 570-HNB-9515 or by emailing zortman@hnbbank.com. His NMLS ID # is 1863208.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions. For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit www.hnbbank.bank. HNB is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.