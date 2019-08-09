Scranton, PA – July 16, 2019 – Producers of the sold out, unauthorized Off-Broadway sensation The Office! A Musical Parody are thrilled to announce that the home of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company; Scranton, PA, will be the brand-new North American tour’s first U.S. stop!

The tour launches in Toronto during the summer, then will come home to Scranton in the fall. Performances are on Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27 at the Scranton Cultural Center and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 19. For more information on the show and tickets, visit BroadwayInScranton.com.

It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin.

Don’t miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show. Mashable calls the show "the world's most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans."

Writers Bob and Tobly McSmith are ecstatic about their third national tour (FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is currently touring North America). "The Office! A Musical Parody is on track to be our most successful New York production in 10 years," says Tobly McSmith. “And The Office! A Musical Parody is

now one of the most successful off-Broadway shows in history. As Michael might say, ‘It's been a dream come thru.’"

For more information about the North American National Tour, visit theofficemusicalparody.com/tour

The Office! A Musical Parody is currently running at the Jerry Orbach Theatre at 210 West 50th Street in New York City. For more information about, The Office! A Musical Parody , please visit the website at theofficemusicalparody.com or follow the show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

The Office! A Musical Parody is produced by Right Angle Entertainment.

Bob and Tobly McSmith (Writers) are distinguished gentlemen who met while applying for jobs at the Dippin' Dots in the mall. They did not get the job but went on to create the following masterpieces: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical, Full! House! The Musical (Starring Perez Hilton), Katdashians! The Musical, Showgirls! The Musical and JonBenet! Murder Mystery Theater. They are hard at work on their next musical: The Passion of the Teletubbies.

Right Angle Entertainment (Producer) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical and concert events. RAE’s proud roster includes: the world premiere of The Office! A Musical Parody in New York City, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody North American Tour, Cat & Nat #MomTruths Tour, The Lost Poets Tour, Jon Taffer: Uncensored, One Woman Sex and the City, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Family Feud: Celebrity Edition Tour, The Price is Right LIVE! and Elvis and Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley among others.