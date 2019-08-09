The Honesdale Boro Police cited, Randall Buckland, 70 from Honesdale after a retail theft at Turkey Hill. According to Police, On May 18th Bucklund allegedly took items without paying and then confronted an employee. He was cited with retail theft and disorderly conduct.

The Honesdale Boro Police cited Shuan Reid, 37 from Honesdale, after an incident on May 31st. According to Police, he was involved in a domestic and struck a female with a stick. Charges of harassment were filed.

The Honesdale Boro Police are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred on May 31st at 840pm. According to Police, a red truck with the wording “HARBORVIEW GROUP”, struck a Toyota Corolla and then left the scene, without providing information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 570-253-1900.