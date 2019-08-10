Summer is filled with opportunities to celebrate all things green and growing and no summer would be complete without celebrating National Farmers Market Week, August 4 through 10, 2019. Created by the US Department of Agriculture, Farmers Market Week highlights the important role farmers markets play in the country's social, economic and nutritional well being. Events and activities are hosted by farmers markets nationwide. Locally, the Wayne County Farmers Market is joining the celebration by holding "Sampler Saturday", August 10th from 10am to 1pm. Vendors at this popular market will give out free samples of their products, including honey, preserves, maple products, handmade soaps and other goodies. Try a bite of a different way to prepare local vegetables. Talk to a farmer or artisan, they are always willing to answer your questions or explain about their products. The market is located in the parking lot of Dave's Super Duper Supermarket, Route 6, Honesdale. Do you know where your vegetables are? They will be at the Wayne County Farmers Market waiting for you! Visit this Saturday, try some samples to see what you have been missing!