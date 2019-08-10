Leesport, PA – As part of the Wolf Administration’s strategy for a hunger-free Pennsylvania, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today unveiled a new service enabling older and at-risk Pennsylvanians to more easily access affordable, healthy local food.

The FMNP app – an online application for the Women Infants and Children (WIC) and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs -- will help eligible Pennsylvanians find fresh, locally grown produce at participating farmers markets across the commonwealth.

“The Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program is a valuable asset in providing at-risk Pennsylvanians with access to healthy food, and this new app will make the process even easier,” said Sec. Redding. “Through the app, users have all the information they need in the palm of their hand, no matter where they are or where they travel throughout Pennsylvania.”

The app is available in the Apple App Store for iPhone and the Google Play Store for Android. Once loaded on a phone, users can either enable their location services on the phone or manually enter a location (city, town, zip code) to find participating markets or farm stands nearby. The app will show the market location, address, directions, phone number, and hours.

From June through November, the WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs provide low-income seniors and eligible participants in the WIC program with vouchers to purchase Pennsylvania-grown fruits, vegetables, and fresh-cut herbs from approved farm markets and farm stands across the commonwealth.

To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years old by December 31, 2019 and have incomes that do not exceed 185 percent of the federal poverty level, which is currently $23,107 per year for a single person or $31,284 for a household of two.

Eligible seniors can contact their local Area Agency on Aging for information on the program and times and locations of voucher distributions. Women and children ages 1-4 who are participating in WIC are eligible to receive vouchers under the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Vouchers are provided at quarterly WIC clinic visits. In 2018, the state provided $2,079,000 for the WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs, which, in combination with federal funds, made a total of $5,820,452 available to lowincome Pennsylvanians for nutritious, locally grown foods during market season. Last year, participating farmers accepted more than $4.1 million in vouchers, and the 2019-20 budget included nearly $2.1 million for the program.

Participants may redeem vouchers from June 1 through November 30, 2018. More information about the WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs, part of the Wolf Administration’s comprehensive plan to end hunger in Pennsylvania, can be found at Setting the Table: Blueprint for a Hunger-Free Pennsylvania