A North Carolina dad is going to extreme measures to find a new job after being laid off.

Michael Bridges, 28, lost his job in June after a corporate downsizing, according to Charlotte TV station WJZY. Since then, he's been pounding the pavement, including standing on the side of a busy road holding a sign that said, "Laid off! Need a job. Take a resume. BA and MBA."

"I have two kids and I don’t want to lose my house to foreclosure," Bridges told WJZY.

Several people stopped to grab a resume, WJZY says, while others helped spread the word by sharing photos of Bridges on social media.

“There was a garbage man that drove by," he said. "I’m not too good to take that job. I just need a job. Dedicated, come to work on time, clean background. I just need a job. I’m not too picky.”

If you know of a job in the Charlotte area that might be a good fit for Bridges, email him at michaelbridges2009@gmail.com.

“I’m not asking for a handout.

I’m not asking for money. I’m asking for an opportunity.”



Michael Bridges, 28, passed out resumes during the morning rush hour. He’s a husband and father of 2.



Anyone hiring?#Charlottepic.twitter.com/C1X7aenCjQ

— Ann Wyatt Little (@AnnWyattonFOX46)August 7, 2019