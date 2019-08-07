LAKE ARIEL – On Saturday, August 10th Lacawac Sanctuary Field Station and Environmental Education Center will celebrate its 4th annual Farm to Plate fundraising gala at the historic Watres Lodge at Lacawac.

This year’s event is presented by Rustic Charm Vintage Rentals. Each year Lacawac chooses to honor community members and those that have helped shaped Lacawac’s future.

This year Lacawac’s dinner committee and Board of Trustees have chosen to honor the following:

• Lifetime Achievement Award in Research – The Academy of Natural Sciences;

• Lifetime Achievement Award in Education – Wayne Bank;

• Lifetime Achievement Award in Preservation – Attorney John F. Spall;

• The Arthur Watres Community Service Award to the Wayne Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO).



The Academy of Natural Sciences



The Academy of Natural Sciences is the oldest natural science institution in the Americas. It was founded in 1812 by many of the leading naturalists of the young American republic with an expressed mission of "the encouragement and cultivation of the sciences." Throughout its existence the Academy has sponsored expeditions, conducted original environmental and systematics research, and amassed remarkable collections containing more than 18 million specimens, an extensive library and archive, and arguably the finest rare natural history book collection in the world.



Wayne Bank



Founded in 1871, Wayne Bank will celebrate 148 years of community banking in 2019. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State.

Employing more than 200 local people, Wayne Bank offers a full line of products and services to meet the financial needs of consumers and businesses.



John F. Spall Esq.



Attorney John F. Spall is a graduate of Wallenpaupack Area High School, class of 1964; The University of Scranton, class of 1968; and Villanova University School of Law, class of 1971. Attorney Spall is the firm’s senior partner and is an experienced real estate attorney with more than 45 years of experience. He has served as the Pike Wayne Board of Realtors legal counsel since 1974. He also has served Wayne County, as a 1st Assistant District Attorney and County Solicitor.

He is current President of the Wallenpaupack School District, he is also a Director and Secretary of the Dime Bank. He is a current trustee to the Lacawac Sanctuary. He was a past Chairman of the Board of the Pike Wayne Board of the American Red Cross and a past director of the Greentown Historical Society.



WEDCO



Wayne Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO) incorporated nearly 65 years ago as a private, non-profit organization dedicated to creating jobs and improving the prosperity of the citizens of Wayne County. They are advancing our communities by integrating the County’s unique natural landscape and quality of life with forward-thinking technology, infrastructure and business support.



Tickets, sponsorships



For more information on Lacawac’s 4th Annual Farm to Plate Dinner including sponsorship opportunities and tickets, visit lacawac.org/farm-to-plate or contact Craig Lukatch, President at 570-689-9494, craig.lukatch@lacawac.org.

Lacawac Sanctuary is a nonprofit association founded in 1966 for the purpose of protecting a gift of the original Connell Park lands by Arthur and Isabel Watres and facilitating environmental education and research.







