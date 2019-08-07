Harrisburg, PA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. ET on all television and radio stations, satellite television and radio, cable systems and wireline video providers. The test will not include a message to cell phones via the wireless emergency alert system.

This test will evaluate the readiness of the national alerting capability in the event of the loss of internet connectivity. The test will be approximately one minute long, with only a minor interruption of radio and television programs, just like regular monthly EAS local tests. Both the audio message and text crawl should be accessible to people with disabilities.

For further information about the test, please visit: https://www.fema.gov/emergency-alert-test.

More information about how to prepare for an emergency, including specific information for people with specialized needs such as pets or access and functional needs, is available on the ReadyPA webpage.