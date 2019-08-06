HAWLEY - A group of teachers from Wallenpaupack Area and Wayne Highlands school districts participated in a six-month long program designed to help teachers and counselors learn about the businesses and workforce demands of Wayne and Pike Counties.

The “Educators in the Workplace” program allowed local teachers to interact with businesses and community partners to help make classroom learning more relevant, gaining a first-hand perspective on the knowledge and skills students need to succeed in college and the workforce.

The program, sponsored by the Pocono Counties Workforce Invest Board and facilitated by the Wayne/Pike Workforce Alliance engaged classroom teachers in after school site visits and meetings with key business, workforce and economic development representatives. In addition, participating teachers focused on building relationships with business/community partners to strengthen curriculum and provide work-based learning opportunities for their students.

Participating businesses and organizations were: WEDCO, The Wayne/Pike Workforce Alliance, the Stourbridge Project, Wayne Memorial Hospital, Yoga International, Johnson College, The Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, Boyce Products, New Wave Woodworking, Zimmerman, Hughes & Stephen Landmark, Woodloch Pines Resort, and Clemleddy Construction.



