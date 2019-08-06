Honesdale Rotary members dished out some delicious sandwich and salad combinations to close to 60 campers and staff from Dyberry Day Camp, Dyberry Township, on Tuesday, July 9th. The camp, established in 1972 for disabled children, runs for one month every summer.

Funded primarily through community solicitation, Dyberry is a part of ARC or Advocacy and Resources for Citizens with cognitive, intellectual and developmental disabilities. ARC is the largest organization of its kind in the U.S. Rotarian Michelle Gilder prepared most of the food, with help from fellow Rotarians, the Alpine Restaurant and the Woodloch Resorts’ bakery.

Rotarians also collected some cash donations for the camp. When she took office last month, Honesdale Rotary President Andy Chapman vowed to do more community service work—and she’s off to a good start! Honesdale Rotary meets the last three Tuesdays of the month at 12noon at Cordaro’s Restaurant in Honesdale. All are welcome.