DYBERRY TOWNSHIP—Kicking off eight days of fair festivities, the Wayne County Historical Society (WCHS) presented its annual “People Who Make a Difference in Wayne County Agriculture” award, Friday evening, to the Wayne County 4-H program and Penn State Extension office, both of which are celebrating 100 years of providing agricultural assistance and education in the area.

Established on April 12, 1919, the Wayne County Penn State Extension serves as a local outreach office for ag research and education efforts from the Commonwealth's land-grant institution, Penn State University.

In addition to being a key information resource on a number of topics, the extension office hosts myriad programs and organizations including the Master Gardeners, the Master Well Owners, 4-H and others.

WCHS Executive Director Carol Dunn said Friday, the organization has, “...become much more efficient and huge in the way that they give information to people who want to know more about agriculture.”

Also recognized Friday evening, Wayne County 4-H is an educational and service-oriented youth program currently containing around 300 members in 15 clubs county-wide.

“I have a very positive history with the 4-H clubs and the Penn State Extension Office,” said WCHS Agriculture Committee Chair, Nancy Kinsman as she presented the award to 4-H Educator, Jessica Scull.

Sharing her 4-H stories of cow care and record keeping, Kinsman added, “Looking back, I learned far more than how to raise and care for a holstein calf or a horse. I learned responsibility, independent thinking skills, leadership, public speaking, organization, the benefit of hard work, and the love for animals and their care.”

Scull thanked WCHS for the honor, bidding fair-goers “please stop up by the north end of the fairground to visit all of our livestock exhibits, all of the animals that are up here, as well as...the 'red metal building.' This is where all of our non-livestock exhibits are on display that the kids have worked hard on all throughout the year.”

Accepting the award on behalf of the extension office, Business Operations Manager Dave Messersmith stated, “We really appreciate the recognition from the Wayne County Historical Society as well as the Agriculture Committee...100 years is a great honor.

“On behalf of all of the staff that currently work at the Penn State Extension, and all of our volunteers, as well as all of those that have worked with us the last 100 years, I want to thank again the Historical Society for this award.”

Further honoring the Penn State Extension/4-H centennial, the WCHS annual commemorative ornament this year will feature the agricultural organizations.

Those interested can pick one up at the WCHS museum, located at 810 Main Street, Honesdale.

Fair goers are welcome to learn about Wayne County's agricultural history at the WCHS J.B. Park Farm Museum located behind the small stage on the western end of the fairgrounds.

Visitors can stop in between noon and 8 p.m. while the fair is going on.

For a glimpse at Wayne County's agricultural present and future, fair patrons can view the exhibitions in the red metal building next to the Farm Museum and watch current 4-Hers compete in various showmanship competitions throughout the week.

More information about the WCHS is available by phone (570-253-3240) or online (www.waynehistorypa.org).

More information about the Penn State Extension and Wayne County 4-H is available from their office in the Park Street Complex (648 Park Street, Honesdale) by phone (570-253-5970 ext. 4110) or online (www.extension.psu.edu/wayne-county).