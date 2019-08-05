PITTSTON, Pa. –Effective August 1, 2019 VIA Public Media radio is now broadcasting on 90.5 WVBU-FM.

This programming change brings to WVBU award-winning NPR programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Fresh Air and Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me as well as original VIA Radio regional broadcasts such as Classical Music with Lisa Mazzarella and Larry Vojtko, ArtScene with Erika Funke, All That Jazz, Mixed Bag and Homegrown Music Concerts with George Graham, Keystone Edition with Paul Lazar and so much more.

A full listing of the VIA Radio program schedule can be found at wvia.org.

This transition is the first step in a new collaboration between VIA Public Media and Bucknell University as they create the “VIA Studio at Bucknell University.”

The collaboration transitions the previous campus radio station to a streaming-only platform and assigns the FCC license for WVBU-FM to VIA Public Media. Bucknell’s student radio station will continue to stream online and through TuneIn Inc. under the name VBU Streaming, with plans to finalize programming by the fall 2019 semester.

The agreement will provide Bucknell students access to numerous hands-on learning opportunities while allowing VIA Public Media to strengthen its service to the Lewisburg area.

As part of the agreement, VIA Public Media will equip and maintain a studio presence on campus in Stuck House, which also houses Bucknell student media organizations.

The new VIA Studio at Bucknell Universitywill give students access to experiential learning opportunities in areas such as newsgathering and broadcasting, digital editing, radio production, regulatory compliance and others. In addition, VIA Public Media will offer two internships to Bucknell students each semester.

There will be a ribbon cutting event for the VIA Studio at Bucknell Universitywhen it launches in September.