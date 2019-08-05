HAWLEY - National Night Out is set for Tuesday, August 6, with a free community barbecue in Bingham Park hosted by Hawley Borough Police Department.

Held in Hawley since the 1990’s, the nationwide observance is meant to bring attention to crime prevention and highlight the partnership the local police agency has with the community it serves.

Lake Region IGA and Eastern Propane make contributions to make the barbecue possible.

The food is available next to the bandstand, while supplies last. In past years, hamburgers and hot dogs have been on the grill.

There also will be a variety of family activities and local agencies represented offering information for the public. National Night Out runs till 8 p.m.

Enjoy the dunk tank! Try your aim to let the “dunker” get a refreshing dip.

Music at the Bandstand:

6:00-6:15 Local Christian recording artist and children’s book author Lytrell Strayhorn

6:15-8:00 Jason Merrill and friends

Under the tent:

6:00-6:20 Yoga with Diane Rixner of Lake Region Fitness (mats will not be provided)

6:30 Stalking: Wayne County District Attorney Robinson will speak on the topic,

followed by Michele Minor Wolf of Victims’ Intervention Program. There will be time for public discussion. Then Mary Ursich of Wayne County Area Agency on Aging will speak about services available for older adults.

A few of the other participating agencies also may be making brief presentations.

Afterwards is the third annual Storyslam. This year’s theme is “Rescue”. The stories must be the real adventure of the storyteller. There is a five-minute time limit. Prizes will be awarded for the top three tales. Note cards are not permitted nor are props, costumes, or musical instruments. Children will be present, so keep it clean. In the event there are more participants than time allows, names will be picked out of a hat.

Participants:

BSA Cub Scout 401/Troop 401

Central Fire Department

Cub Pack 229

First Baptist Church of Hawley

Forest Volunteer Department

Hawley Fire Department

Lackawaxen EMS

PA Army National Guard

PA State Park Rangers

Vector Security

Victims Intervention Program

Wayne Bank

Wayne County Area on Aging / Human Services

Wayne County Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities

Wayne County Behavioral Health/Suicide Awareness

Wayne County Communications Center

Wayne County Drug and Alcohol

Wayne County Emergency Management

Wayne County Sheriff’s new K-9, Manfred

Wayne County Transportation

Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

Women in the Wind

Work Force Wayne Hawley and Honesdale.

The event is free. Donations will be accepted at the dunk tank to benefit Wayne County’s K-9 Unit.