REGION — The Dime Bank has awarded scholarships to four students based on their academic and leadership capabilities from Wayne Highlands, Wallenpaupack Area, Delaware Valley, and Carbondale Area school districts.

The students must be furthering their education in the field of business, economics, finance, management, or accounting to be eligible for The Dime Bank Directors Award. Each graduating senior was presented with a check for $1,000.00 to attend the college of their choice. The Dime Bank is proud to support future leaders with this educational assistance.

