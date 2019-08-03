UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — It’s turning out to be a difficult year for sheep and goat producers in Pennsylvania. Wet weather has resulted in ideal conditions for internal parasites to flourish in pasture systems, which can lead to infected animals.

Producers can learn how to better manage internal parasites at a Penn State Extension workshop titled, “It’s a Wormy Deal,” which will be held at three locations across Pennsylvania.

The first workshop will be held Aug. 28 at the 4-H Center on the Bedford County Fairgrounds, 108 Telegraph Road, Bedford. The second workshop will take place Sept. 4 at the Eli Dehart Farm, 875 Mexico Road, Milton. The third workshop will be held Sept. 18 at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 2151 North Main St., Washington. All workshops will start at 7 p.m. and wrap up by 9 p.m.

Workshops will offer an overview of the internal parasite life cycle and techniques to prevent parasite infection. The sessions also will include information on how to use FAMACHA to assess anemia levels in sheep and goats. The FAMACHA score allows producers to determine the need to treat individual animals. Producers will demonstrate the procedure as part of the workshop.

“FAMACHA scoring is a great way to identify animals with high levels of the barber pole worm," said Melanie Barkley, extension educator and speaker for the event. “This worm causes major problems in sheep and goat flocks across the state. The FAMACHA procedure also helps to slow the development of resistance to deworming products.”

The cost to attend the meeting is $20 and includes handout materials, refreshments and a FAMACHA card. Registration is requested at least two days prior to the meeting.

To register, call 877-345-0691 or visit https://extension.psu.edu/its-a-wormy-deal. Registration is limited to 50 per workshop. For more information, contact Barkley at the Penn State Extension office in Bedford County at 814-623-4800.