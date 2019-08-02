DYBERRY TOWNSHIP—The 157th Wayne County Fair (WCF) is poised to kick off this Friday, August 2, starting at noon.

For a week and a day, families can enjoy events, rides, games and good eating to which they've been accustomed for over a century and a half.

Entry cost is $10 per person for parking, unlimited access to rides and attendance at most shows.

“It's a great family deal!” said Roger Dirlam, President of the Wayne County Fair Board.

New this year, starting on Tuesday, August 6, fair goers can witness Brunon Blaszak's Royal Tiger Show, featuring Bengal and Siberian tiger performers.

The big cats engage in choreographed leaping and dancing, according to Blaszak's website (http://www.brunostigers.com/).

Visitors this year will also be able to see the woodwork of Larry the Chainsaw Carver, making his WCF debut.

Larry will be making pieces for sale throughout the fair, with unsold carvings set to be auctioned off on the last day of the fair.

Art enthusiasts will also be treated to the returning blown glass sculptures of Mobile Glass Studios, whose works will also be auctioned off on the Fair's last day.

Hopeful for a sunny week, Dirlam encourages any and all attendees to “come out and see us because a great agricultural fair for Pennsylvania. And where else can you go for $10 and get all this entertainment?”

Grandstand Entertainment

Opening night, fair goers can attend the always popular demolition derby, starting at 7 p.m. Attendance is $6 for adults and $4 for children.

The derby makes an encore presentation on Saturday, August 10, at 5 p.m.

Visitors can also witness revving motors and crunching cars on Friday, August 9, for the monster truck show, starting at 7:30.

Featured trucks include Avenger, Brutus, Rage, Axe and Bad News Travels Fast.

The show will also have quad racing, a kid's Power Wheels demolition derby and monster truck rides.

Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for children.

Other grandstand events include the Black Cat Hell Drivers on Thursday, August 8, tractor pulls, harness racing and music from the Best of the Eagles, The Luongo Brothers and Terry Lee Goffee (the World's Greatest Johnny Cash Experience).

This year's fireworks are scheduled for Wednesday August 7 following Terry Lee Goffee.

Returning events around the fairgrounds include the Dino Roar Ohio strolling dinosaurs, Toodles the Clown and Rosaire's Royal Racers.

4-H features

Throughout the week, Wayne County 4-H youth will be competing in various showmanship competitions including dairy and beef cattle, swine, sheep and goats, held in the arena at the north end of the fairgrounds.

Individual contests will culminate in the Ultimate Showmanship Competition Friday morning, August 9, at 10 a.m.

The annual livestock sale will be held in the arena on the last day of the fair, Saturday, August 10, at 10 a.m.

4-H projects will be on display all week alongside exhibition produce, pies and other crafted goods in the exhibit building on the western edge of the fairgrounds.

Come one, come all

The midway is open to the public starting at noon every day and closes at 11 p.m.

Exhibition buildings are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ticket price is $10 per person.

Senior citizens, age 62 and older, can attend the fair for $5 admission on Wednesday, August 7.

More information about the fair is available by phone at 570-253-2942 or 570-253-5486, or online at waynecountyfair.com.

—Information from a release was used in this story.