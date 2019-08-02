Dunmore – On Monday, August 5 at approximately 7 AM, SR 3015 (Moosic Road) in Old Forge will be completely closed at the railroad crossing and will remain closed until Monday August 12. The railroad company will be replacing the tracks, and while the road is closed, a contractor for PennDOT will pave the approaches to the railroad.

Detours will be set up, and throughout the closure, motorists will have complete access to all businesses by following posted detours.

This work is separate from a larger paving project that will continue later this year, when a contractor is scheduled to pave an additional 2.4 miles of SR 3015 (Moosic Road) along with 1.3 miles of SR 1019 (Wayne Street) and ½ mile of SR 3024 (Main Street, Moosic). Under that same contract SR 3019 (Lonesome Road) and SR 3017 (Bridge Street) were already paved.