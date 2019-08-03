– Brittany Marold, BSN, RN, IBCLC, Healthy Beginnings Plus Nurse at the Women’s Health Center in Honesdale, has been notified by The International Board of Lactation Consultation Examiners (IBLCE) that she successfully met all its credentialing requirements and is now an Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant.

“After having trouble breastfeeding my first child, I realized how difficult breastfeeding can be and I vowed to ‘make it happen’ with my second baby,” explained Marold. “From that experience on, I knew I wanted to help other mothers achieve their breastfeeding goals.”

Marold, who has been employed by the Women’s Health Center for more than two years, will provide lactation counseling on an outpatient basis as well as at Wayne Memorial Hospital’s New Beginnings Birthing Suites for new mothers.

Marold’s intention in becoming an IBCLC as well as a Registered Nurse was to provide accurate lactation information to support women through one of the most life-changing times in their lives.

“I believe I have finally found my ‘niche’ in the nursing world,” Marold continued. “I am excited to have the opportunity to help women feed their babies!”

Childbirth classes as well as Breastfeeding classes are held at Wayne Memorial Hospital throughout the year. For more information, call (570) 253–3005 or visit www.wmh.org/giving-birth.

The Women’s Health Center is part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC). WMCHC is a federally qualified health center clinically affiliated with Wayne Memorial Health System, Inc. For more information on all WMCHC services, visit www.wmchc.net or call 570-253-8390.