MILFORD, PA – Who was Gifford Pinchot and why is his birthday celebrated every year at Grey Towers National Historic Site, Milford, PA?

Learn the answers to these and more on Sunday, August 11, as you take a tour of his ancestral home (Grey Towers), enjoy free birthday cookies and attend a free lecture.

The USDA Forest Service leads tours every hour on the hour from 11 am to 4 pm. Tour fees are $8 per person; $7 for seniors; $5 youth and kids under 12 are free. Birthday cookies will be enjoyed after every tour.

At 5:30 pm, plan to attend a free lecture that will help you gain a deeper understanding of two forces for nature: Gifford Pinchot and John Muir. Learn how these two titans influenced each other and how their work continues to be relevant today. A birthday cake and coffee, provided by the Grey Towers Heritage Association, will follow.

Reservations are suggested for the lecture: 570-296-9630 or greytowers@fs.usda.gov. For information visit www.greytowers.org or call/email above.