This year marks 100 years of 4-H in Wayne County. Because of this, all clubs were encouraged to do a community service project where they collected and donated at least 100 items. The Pleasant Mount Go-Getters decided to donate 100 cupcakes to the Pleasant Mount Volunteer Fire Company to help with their Memorial Day Chicken Barbecue Fundraiser.

Currently, the Pleasant Mount Go-Getters 4-H club is one of the bigger clubs in the county with about 50 members. The club also participates in many community service projects such as their annual roadside garbage cleanup, the Pleasant Mount Rabies Clinic with Dessin Animal Shelter, Toys for Tots, and Feed-A-Friend. Most members exhibit livestock projects at the Wayne County Fair, the most popular being market hogs.

It is unknown what year the Pleasant Mount Go-Getters started, but it was likely sometime in the 1960s. When the club was started, it was known as the Aldenville – Pleasant Mount Go-Getters. In the late 1970s, the club became knows only as the Pleasant Mount Go-Getters and moved their meeting location from Aldenville to Pleasant Mount. The earliest known leaders were D. Ellis Dix, Dave Hauenstein, and Dean Bezek. Later, the leaders were D. Ellis Dix and Joe Schriefer. The club has been led for the past 30 years by Kathy Dix. Other leaders through the years have included Arden Burleigh, Charlie Dix, Don Jonas, Joyce Malicky, Tom Nebzydoski, Jim Woodmansee, Gerarda Burleigh, Henry Nebzydoski, Jean Nebzydoski, Shelly Jonas, Dave Jonas, Carrie Bonham, Will Jonas, Macky Burleigh, Shauna Evartz, and Mark Nebzydoski. Through the years, the club has had an average of about 50 members. The Pleasant Mount Go-Getters have and will continue to have a lasting impact on 4-H in Wayne County.