For the final performance of the 2019 Summer Nights LIVE! season, Hancock welcomes Blair Crimmins and The Hookers on Friday, August 16, at 7:30PM at the Hancock Town Square!
Enjoy an evening of FREE, LIVE music with this boisterous group from Atlanta serving up fun, foot stomping Ragtime and Dixieland tunes with a twist.
"Blair Crimmins & The Hookers will make a jazzbo out of you. This ain't your great-grandfather's ragtime, and Blair Crimmins isn't any quaint Dixieland revivalist. He's a rock star. Swing, Hookers, swing!" - James Man (Ink 19) "Dr. John and Preservation Hall have amalgamated a very astute protégé. While honoring his influences, Blair adds his own swinging southern panache with dashing youthful vehemence: rapid-fire lyrics and an audacious hair-tossing delivery." - Pete Knapp & Company So bring your lawn chairs, bring your friends, and bring your dancing shoes to the Hancock Town Square Friday, August 16 for a final summer evening of great music with Blair Crimmins and The Hookers!
Check out DestinationHancock.com/events for a full schedule of other events happening in Hancock throughout the year! We'll see you on The Square!
