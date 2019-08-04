The NEPA for Bernie Sanders, Scranton Chapter will host an event called “Sunday Funday With Bernie 2020 Volunteers” on Sunday August 11, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at Whiskey Dick's, 308 North Washington Avenue in downtown Scranton.

The event was planned to encourage members of the community who are curious about Bernie Sanders, to learn more about the presidential candidate in a relaxed and fun filled atmosphere with food and drink.

The event will be hosted by Gregory Evans, the establishment's owner, and the coordinator of the Scranton volunteer group.

The Sunday Funday Event is seen as an official kick-off and introduction to the community for the organization.

Evans stated, "We want people to get to know us. That Bernie supporters are real, down to earth, every day people who simply want a government that works for all of us - the people, not the mega corporations, industry associations, and their lobbyists."

Another group member, Jessica Fratzola, who was appointed a group coordinator at the Scranton Bernie Sanders kick-off event in April, stated, “This is a learning experience for me, and for all of us, but I'm very hopeful we can bring everyone together to move the country in the right direction.”

The local group has been growing steadily in recent months, expanding their membership from a dozen to 40 core members, with the assistance of the national Bernie Sanders organizing website and support network.

The group has held a number of recent canvassing events at local functions including First Friday in June and July organized by Norma Morieko in Scranton, the Arts Festival in Stroudsburg, organized by Maria Andrews, and the Pride March to the Park in Kingston, organized by Andrea Stevens Rail.