The Western Wayne Band has been accepted as a platinum member of the Jupiter KHS Academic Alliance.

As a platinum member, the band will have access to test instruments, can be a local ambassador for Jupiter artists, and will receive a complimentary appearance by one of the rostered professional artists.

In addition, the band will be represented on the KHS website with a small blurb and the school logo.

Western Wayne Band Director Elaine Ort greatly looks forward to being a part of this amazing program in the coming school year.

She explained that the band will have the potential to be featured in future KHS literature both in photos and written articles.

“We are the 31st school in the country to receive this status, and the 1st school in Pennsylvania,” Ort said. “I am extremely proud of our students and can’t wait for them to benefit from this program in the coming years.”