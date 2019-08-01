HONESDALE—Two individuals were convicted in unrelated, non-jury trials earlier this week.

On Tuesday July 30, President Judge Janine Edwards convicted Kyle Michaels Sr., 25 of Pleasant Mount, of simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both first-degree misdemeanors.

According to a court news release, Michaels was convicted, “...for burning a four-year-old child with a lighter as a form of discipline.”

The incident occurred on January 11, 2019.

Michaels will be sentenced for his crimes on August 29, 2019.

First Assistant District Attorney (ADA), Deb Rothenberg prosecuted the case, Tuesday morning.

In a release, she noted, “I am thankful that Judge Edwards was able to see through the lies of the Defendant in this case and found him guilty of assaulting this very young child.”

Rothenberg continued, “This conviction wouldn’t have been possible without the work of the Wayne County Multidisciplinary Task Force for Child abuse, specifically the Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeast Pennsylvania and their medical team, Wayne County Children and Youth, and Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Sharon Palmer. When we work together, children always benefit.”

On Monday, July 29, Judge Edwards convicted Salvatore Cammarata, 48 of Hawley, of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and three misdemeanors.

While receiving treatment in Wayne Memorial Hospital's Emergency Room, Cammarata “became enraged...and spit in the face of the emergency room physician,” states a court news release.

He also threatened to kill the doctor, states the release.

The incident occurred on January 20, 2019.

District Attorney (DA) Patrick Robinson prosecuted the case.

Cammarata is scheduled to appear before the judge once again on October 3 to be sentenced.

—Information from a release was used in this story.