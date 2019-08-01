The Chamber of the Northern Poconos is pleased to announce its upcoming Community Awards Banquet on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at The Inn at Woodloch. The committee is currently seeking nominations for Business Person of the Year, Community Achievement Award, and Green Business of the Year.

The criteria for the Business Person of the Year is as follows:

Member of The Chamber of the Northern Poconos

Privately owned company

Owner/Employees visibly active in the community

Sustained history of successful business

Innovativeness of product or service offered

Growth in number of employees





The communities in our region are shaped by the people who live in them, and especially by contributions of extraordinary individuals, groups and organizations. The Community Achievement Award celebrates those who go above and beyond in their dedication and service to others and who devote time and energy to making our communities more caring, dynamic, beautiful, healthy and unique. They inspire by their example.

The criteria for The Community Achievement Award is as follows:

Current resident of Wayne or Pike County

Involved in the community or an organization in the area and have made a significant contribution to their community through a unique achievement or outstanding service in any area that provides a benefit to the community.

In cooperation with SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support), The Chamber of the Northern Poconos will honor a member business for their sustainable business practices, which can include energy conservation, renewable power, transportation, water conservation, purchasing/waste prevention, and recycling/composting.Annual recognition of a Green Business of the Year is our way to appreciate businesses for making this region a more sustainable place to live and work.

The criteria for the New Business of the Year is as follows:

Member of The Chamber of the Northern Poconos

Privately owned company that has been in operation less than 2 years

Has demonstrated strong potential via growth, innovation and leadership during the first years of operation

Please contact The Chamber of the Northern Poconos at (570) 253-1960 or email chamber@northernpoconoschamber.com for information on nominating a business or individual for any of these awards. Deadline for all nominations is 12 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019.