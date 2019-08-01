HAWELY — It was the summer of love and also of achievement – 1969. A music festival the likes of which has not been seen since took place in nearby White Lake, NY, known as Woodstock.

The United States fulfilled the vision of putting men on the moon with Apollo 11 that summer, and the first annual antique show and sale sponsored by the fledgling Antiques Dealers Association of Wayne, Pike (PA) & Sullivan County (NY) counties was held. The golden anniversary of that inaugural show and sale will be held August 3rd and 4th at the bright and airy Wallenpaupack North Intermediate School just off Route 6 at Lake Wallenpaupack, Hawley, PA. Show hours on both Saturday and Sunday are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

About the show

Over the course of the last five decades since this show’s inception the popularity of antiques and collectibles has remained somewhat constant, but with major shifts characterized by certain periods and styles falling in and out of fashion. Despite the changing tastes and collecting styles this show and sale continues to be a northern Pocono Mountain mainstay, with a wide variety of categories offered by knowledgeable dealers.

The extensive and varied array of merchandise – from art pottery, painting & prints, texttiles, linens and vintage clothing, jewelry, furniture, paper items, coins, glassware from depression to elegant to art glass, plus brilliant American cut glass, will be featured. Several dealers specialize in hard-to-find primitives which were sought out long before the recent popular trend of “farmhouse” décor. Examples of industrial and mid-century modern items can be found, and there is a collecting category for everyone. Whether you are a veteran antiquer or just starting out, this is a great place to shop and to learn! As evidenced by its longevity, many dealers return to this exhibit year after year, and set aside special items to be offered. Jack Dakey and Rosemary Fritz, hailing from northeastern PA and Allentown, for example, always have a number of excellent examples of Dorflinger glass available, along with other pieces of highly desirable brilliant cut glass.

The Kobovitchs’ Glass Hat consistently offer fine porcelains plus functional small furniture. Many participants also specialize in selected categories such as bottles, ephemera, and holiday items while others offer a “general” line of wares. There is always a good selection of eclectic as well!

In addition to the show itself, several local and county Historical Societies will also be on hand to provide information about their respective organizations and events and will be offering reference books and other materials for sale.

Show hours are 10 am to 5 pm both days with a nominal admission fee of $6.00 per person – proceeds benefit historical, educational, and preservation efforts and organizations in the tri-state area WPSADA serves. There is plenty of free parking, the venue is air conditioned, and good food will be available – so come and make a day of it!

There are also many shops and interesting sites in the greater Hawley/Lake region as well. Additional information about the 50th Annual WPSADA Antique Show & Sale can be found at wpsada.com, and updates are posted @waynepikesullivanantiques on facebook. You may also call 570-296-3539 or 570-226-7513.