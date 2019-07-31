SCRANTON - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of

Pennsylvania announced that Rashad Coleman, age 26, and Coreon House, age 21, both of Indianapolis, Indiana, were each sentenced on July 30, 2019, by United States District Court Senior Judge James M. Munley, to serve 125 months’ imprisonment for the armed robbery of a CVS Pharmacy in Scranton.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, House and Coleman previously

pleaded guilty to the charges of armed robbery of a pharmacy and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, filed as a result of the armed robbery of the CVS Pharmacy, located on Moosic Street in Scranton, which occurred on May 21, 2018. House, Coleman and a third individual, Nicola Dunlap, age 21, also of Indianapolis, traveled from Indianapolis to the CVS Pharmacy in Scranton.

Upon entering the pharmacy, House pointed a firearm at a CVS employee while Coleman acted as a lookout and Dunlap acted as a getaway driver.

House and Coleman proceeded to take numerous bottles of pills from the pharmacy, including oxycodone, morphine and xanax.

All three were apprehended a short time later after police stopped the vehicle in which they were traveling.

The charges against Nicola Dunlop are still pending.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Scranton Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara prosecuted the case.

