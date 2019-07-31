BETHANY — The jazz quartet, Lone Duck, will perform a free outdoor concert at the Bethany Bandshell in the borough’s Central Park on Tuesday, August 6 at 7 p.m. The, evening, hosted by Bethany Public Library, will feature jazz standards by some of the genre’s greatest musicians as well as a few original compositions by the group.

Members of Lone Duck include Nate Zaur on keyboards, Rowan Lynch on saxophone, Bob Wilson on bass and Pat Marcinko on drums.

Bringing a lawn chair for your own seating is suggested. If it rains, the concert will be moved indoors to the Bethany Borough Community Room, upstairs from the Bethany Public Library, 8 Court Street.

For information contact the library at 570-253-4349.