Cherry Ridge has been involved in 4-H for many years, but each year brings new challenges and different dynamics. This year, Wayne County is celebrating its 100th year of 4-H, and in honor of the program many clubs and members have been reminiscing on the timeline of 4-H in Wayne County.

I recently looked back into the history of the club with my grandfather, John Burlein, to the time when he led the club that I am so familiar with now. Although many similarities to today are present, times have indeed changed.

In the 1980's, John Burlein, Sherry Gilbert and Bonnie Korb were the leaders of Cherry Ridge. They held meetings every 2 weeks and they mostly focused on veterinary topics and animal health.

Different from today, since we now work with a wide variety of topics. As time has passed, 4-H has expanded it's focus points and taught members more about the importance of diversity and safety.

Today, more and more kids are getting involved in 4-H. Over the years, the number of kids in the Cherry Ridge 4-H club has increased, now with 16 members.

There are now many more opportunities to be in 4-H aside from raising livestock. Projects include vegetables, photography, baking, sewing and many more.

This opportunity to get involved with non-livestock projects was not available when Cherry Ridge first started 4-H.

Currently we have 3 leaders- Diane Rickard, Kevin Johannes, and Louise Bronson.

Together, they make our club fantastic and they continue to teach the club our important 4-H history.

Cherry Ridge 4-H Club has been an asset to the community for many years. In honor of the centennial of 4-H in Wayne County, the Cherry Ridge 4-H club made a donation this month of "100 Items" to the residents of Wayne Woodlands Manor.